Liverpool & Tottenham make move to sign Piero Hincapié

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapié, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Arne Slot currently has Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only centre-back options after letting Jarell Quansah leave. Joe Gomez is another option, but he struggled with fitness problems last term and has sustained a fresh injury during the pre-season.

The Dutch boss has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch is capable of playing in this role if needed, but he has established himself as the mainstay in midfield. So, if Gravenberch plays in defence, Liverpool would miss his presence in the engine room.

On the other hand, Konate’s future isn’t secured at Anfield as his existing deal will expire next summer and the Merseyside club have found it difficult to agree on fresh terms with him.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is set to turn 35 next year, and Liverpool should start looking at options to sign a long-term replacement for him. On TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool have identified Hincapié as a serious option to strengthen the LCB position and have already made contact to seal the deal.

Alongside the Reds, Tottenham, and Chelsea are also interested in him and have made moves to sign him. However, the Blues have been working on a deal to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam, so if they manage to secure his service, Enzo Maresca’s side are unlikely to buy the Ecuadorian.

Battle

Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of parting ways with Hincapié, having already lost Jonathan Tah, but he has a £52m release clause, and if Liverpool or Tottenham opt to trigger it, they can’t keep hold of him.

Tottenham struggled with defensive frailties last term, and it was due to injury problems to their main centre-back pairing, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

Spurs currently don’t have a proper backup option to the Dutchman, so Thomas Frank is seemingly planning to buy Hincapié to create competition for Van de Ven.

Hincapié is a left-footed left-sided centre-back but is also comfortable in the LB role. He is quick, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.