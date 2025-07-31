Man Utd ‘frontrunners’ to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per a recent report.

After leaving AC Milan as a free agent, the 26-year-old joined Les Parisiens back in 2021. Since moving to Parc des Princes, he has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the French giants, winning multiple league titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in this window as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next campaign. As per a recent report (via Corriere dello Sport), PSG have offered a new contract proposal to the Italian as he wants to continue at the French capital.

However, the wage proposal is lower than his current salary, as Luis Campos has implemented a wage cap since becoming their sporting director. Donnarumma isn’t happy with the offer, and PSG have decided to go for Lucas Chevalier to replace the former AC Milan star.

PSG are ready to cash-in on Donnarumma to avoid losing him for free next year, with both Manchester United and Manchester City registering their interest.

Having recently signed James Trafford from Burnley, the Citizens might not go for a new goalkeeper. Therefore, United are currently the ‘frontrunners’ in this race.

Donnarumma to Man Utd

Man Utd have been looking for a new shot-stopper to replace Andre Onana, following his error-ridden performances since joining from Inter Milan a couple of years ago. Altay Bayindir is the backup option and was given a chance last term to prove his worth. However, his performances weren’t convincing enough.

Donnarumma, standing at 6ft 5in tall, displayed impressive performances in the Champions League last campaign and helped PSG become the European Champions.

He is still very young and can easily play for one more decade, especially given that he is a goalkeeper. Therefore, the 26-year-old might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, Donnarumma, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, is expected to demand a big salary package to join and United’s new management don’t want to hand big wages to new players. Therefore, agreeing on personal terms with him could be difficult.