Chelsea and Manchester United interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea and Manchester United have significantly revamped their offensive departments this summer but have yet to sign a goalkeeper owing to being unhappy with Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana, respectively, over the course of last season.

According to Caught Offside, the Premier League giants are both keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma with the Italian international having less than 12 months to run on his contract.

Donnarumma has been key to PSG’s success lately and also played superbly in their triumphant Champions League campaign last season. While the French side is keen on retain his services, no agreement over a contract renewal has been reached yet.

Transfermarkt values Donnarumma at roughly £35 million, a price which both Chelsea and Man United will be willing to pay for a goalkeeper of the former AC Milan star’s calibre and age.

Donnarumma switch possible this summer

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. During a four-year stint at the Parc des Princes, the 26-year-old has won it all and could be open to a new challenge, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester United would love to have him on-board as the perfect replacement for Andre Onana, although without European participation, it remains to be seen if Donnarumma reciprocates their interest.

Heading to Stamford Bridge might be a more attractive proposition, however, as Chelsea have significantly rebuild their squad too and pipped Donnarumma’s PSG side in the Club World Cup final as well.

Robert Sanchez played well in the tournament over the summer but Donnarumma would still be a major upgrade over him, and a player that Chelsea can afford to sign and pay a decent salary to.

It will be interesting to see in which direction his contract talks with PSG head in the coming weeks although the door to his exit might very possibly be open with the European champions closing in on Lille goalkeeper Luca Chevalier’s signing.