Man Utd open talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have opened talks to sign RB Leipzig’s forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Sesko has been the subject of keen interest among Premier League clubs this summer. First, it was Arsenal who had him on their radar before opting to sign Viktor Gyokeres, likely due to Leipzig’s steep valuation.

Newcastle United are also reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Sesko after losing out on Hugo Ekitike, with the Leipzig star now Eddie Howe’s prime target to replace want-away Alexander Isak.

However, it looks like Man Utd are hoping to trump their Premier League rivals as Jacobs claims that the Red Devils have opened formal talks to sign the 6ft 3in forward.

The journalist adds that the Premier League giants have dispatched a delegation to Germany led by the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, as they look to beat Newcastle in the race for the Slovenian’s signature.

However, while Aston Villa’s centre-forward Ollie Watkins is also reportedly an option for Ruben Amorim, it appears the club are already accelerating efforts to sign Sesko and are optimistic Leipzig will lower their price to £60m, as per the report.

Sesko to United

United have bolstered their squad with three new additions this summer. They’ve signed two attackers, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom can operate as central strikers but are expected to fill Ruben Amorim’s favoured two number 10 positions, while promising Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Sesko is now the club’s next target, and rightly so, as there is more to the 22-year-old than just a classic number nine.

He possesses impressive pace, is adept at receiving the ball to feet with his back to goal, and is equally effective when playing off the shoulder of the last defender to latch onto through balls.

He is also capable of scoring a wide range of goals from various distances. He has displayed higher developmental strides and surpassed United’s current first-choice striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in several essential metrics despite both players being the same age.

United finished 15th last season, and Amorim will hope the club makes adequate reinforcements, particularly in attack, as he looks to guide the club to a European finish next season.