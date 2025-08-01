Manchester United told to pay £65 million plus add-ons for RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have made good progress in their attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig ahead of Newcastle United. With the club reportedly receiving the green light from the Slovenian international, club-to-club talks will now begin.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have been told that a £65 million offer in fixed payment along with additional performance-related add-ons will help them secure a deal for Sesko.

On a related note, Caught Offside has reported that a delegation of Red Devils officials have flown out to Germany in order to clinch a deal for the 22-year-old, who notched 21 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season.

Sesko had been linked with Arsenal in recent months and was even discussing a transfer to the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners eventually signed Viktor Gyokeres, thus allowing Man United to sign the Leipzig star.

Newcastle United will continue to remain keen on the player and will perhaps be able to make a better financial offer to the forward and his club that Manchester United, especially if they are able to sell Alexander Isak sooner rather than later.

Sesko a superb addition for Man United

Benjamin Sesko would be a solid signing for Manchester United, and a player who would complete their offensive trident for next season assuming Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo play on the left and right flanks, respectively.

Having said that, the RB Leipzig star is a significant upgrade over Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and with his purchase, United are only needing a new goalkeeper and midfielder to have a very competent side.

It will be interesting to see which other players the club is able to sign in the upcoming weeks although with Sesko’s signings, it becomes all the more crucial for them to get rid of the deadweight in the first team sooner rather than later.