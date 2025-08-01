Ruben Amorim very keen on signing Ollie Watkins



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is very keen on the prospect of signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

The Red Devils have strengthened their frontline with the purchases of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and a new centre-forward could be signed in time for the new Premier League season.

United’s new director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is driving the club’s pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, but Amorim is ‘really keen’ on signing Villa striker Watkins instead.

Watkins could yet end up as a realistic target, and Caught Offside claim that Villa are seriously considering Leipzig’s Lois Openda as a potential replacement for the England international.

Transfer boost

United have struggled in the striking department over the last year. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee netted only 7 goals between them in the Premier League. The Mancunian giants need an upgrade ahead of the new campaign.

Vivell seems determined to land Sesko, having previously worked with him at RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. However, the final decision could depend on the price tag as well as the preference of the Red Devils head coach.

Sesko is a striker with immense potential and has been compared to Erling Braut Haaland at times. However, he is still a raw talent and may need some time to adapt to the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

On the contrary, Watkins has proven his credentials in the English top-flight. He has netted 15 or more goals in the Premier League in the last three campaigns and could fare better with Cunha, Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes behind him.

Watkins will be turning 30 at the end of the year, but has shown no signs of slowing down. A fee in excess of £50 million could bring him to Old Trafford. In comparison, Sesko would cost a package between £69 million and £78 million.

With funds being limited, it won’t come as a surprise if United go with Amorim’s choice and land Watkins. Sesko netted only 13 league goals for Leipzig last season, and there is no guarantee that he will hit the ground running from the off.