Liverpool showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Marc Guehi

Liverpool are showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, as per BBC Sport.

The 25-year-old has been a talismanic figure for the Eagles since joining from Chelsea back in 2021. He has even secured his place in the England national team, having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League in recent years.

Guehi guided his country to reach the final of the European Championship last summer. Following that, he attracted a lot of attention ahead of last season. The Reds were tentatively linked with a move for him, but Newcastle United made a concrete approach to secure his service.

They even launched a formal proposal, but the South London club didn’t allow his departure. Tottenham Hotspur attempted to sign him last winter, but Oliver Glasner’s side managed to keep hold of him.

This decision has turned out to be a success as he guided Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup last term, and this is their first major trophy ever. Now, he has entered the final 11 months of his current contract; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging.

BBC Sport report that the Englishman has no intention of signing an extension and Liverpool are showing a ‘genuine interest’ in buying him. The Eagles don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £40m, and the Reds don’t want to match the figure.

Guehi to Liverpool

Tottenham and Newcastle are still interested in him, while Chelsea are willing to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. However, Guehi might be tempted to move the reigning Premier League champions, especially following their impressive transfer activities this summer.

Although the Merseyside club have spent big money, they haven’t focused on reinforcing the centre-back position. But they should do that before the end of this transfer window.

Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only centre-back options following Jarell Quansah’s departure. On the other hand, Joe Gomez has continued to struggle with injury problems.

Therefore, their season might derail next term if one of the available centre-backs suffers any injury problems. Konate’s future, on the other hand, is uncertain as his existing deal is set to expire next summer.