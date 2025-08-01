Manchester United pondering over shock transfer for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

Manchester United are looking to replace first-team goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer following the former Inter Milan star’s poor displays for much of last season. A decent start to pre-season is unlikely to improve his situation at Old Trafford.

Football Transfers has reported that Man United are eyeing a surprise transfer for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this year in search of greener pastures.

A second-choice shot-stopper for much of his tenure at the club, James Trafford’s signing is likely to see Ederson replace Ortega as the back-up, thus relegating the 32-year-old to a third-choice role under Pep Guardiola.

Ortega is in the final year of his contract with Man City, so he would be available for cheap, whereas his experience, particularly in the Premier League will hold him in good stead should he join Manchester United with talks already in progress over a deal.

Ortega the profile United need

Though Stefan Ortega has played in a secondary capacity for Manchester City, he has stepped up to good effect in Ederson’s absence in recent months and promises to be a worthy addition to the Manchester United squad this summer.

He is very good with handing the ball, reading crosses and coming off the line, whereas with the ball at his feet, he is able to make composed short passes in addition to finding teammates higher up the pitch with a decent amount of accuracy too.

In a relatively young Man United side, his background of winning two Premier League titles as well as the Champions League with Man City will be vital and he could look to add to that in a starting role at Old Trafford if indeed he was to join.

Stefan Ortega’s signing will also come for cheap, so the Red Devils will not have to get rid of Andre Onana, who can be used as a handy back-up with Altay Bayindir instead being sold as the Turk eyes a regular spot elsewhere.