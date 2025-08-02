Chelsea seriously considering move for Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market this summer as they have already signed Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, whereas a swoop for Ajax Amsterdam’s Jorrel Hato is also a matter of official communication.

That’s not to say Enzo Maresca is done with his rebuild as the Italian continues to eye offensive signings to improve his squad depth as the Blues gear up for a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2022/23 season.

Caught Offside has reported that Chelsea are still keen on signing Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, whose asking price has been slashed to just £40 million as the Red Devils look to urgently get rid of him to balance their books.

The news comes in the aftermath of Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Blues have approved his signing, and have no doubts over the player’s commitment having thoroughly done an internal check regarding his attitude at training as well as at games.

Garnacho a utility product for Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to get rid of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling, whereas Mykhailo Mudryk is also on the sidelines due to a doping ban. Plus, Noni Madueke has also been sold to Arsenal.

In spite of making a number of noteworthy additions, Enzo Maresca risks heading into the 2025/26 with not much depth in attack should his employers get rid of the players they have already transfer listed.

Alejandro Garnacho would be a great squad option for just £40 million. He has been one of Manchester United’s better players in the last two seasons but after failing to receive support from the rest of his teammates, it is not a surprise he wants to leave.

He can play on both wings and down the middle, so Chelsea will have a very versatile option to call off the bench and deploy from the first whistle in the cup competitions, while the player’s age, 21, makes him a great fit at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho remains keen on remaining in the Premier League and has already turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia, so Chelsea might not have too many issues when tying him down to a long-term contract.