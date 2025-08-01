Man Utd ‘frontrunners’ to sign Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After joining from Atalanta for a big fee a couple of years ago, Rasmus Hojlund showcased glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, though his productivity wasn’t the best.

However, he regressed last term, scoring only four Premier League goals. Joshua Zirkzee was purchased to support the Dane, but he displayed average performances last term.

Therefore, the Red Devils have returned to the market to sign a new striker despite spending around £100m for two No.9s in the last two summers.

Liam Delap was mentioned as the primary target for Man Utd earlier this summer, but he decided to join Chelsea. Viktor Gyokeres was reportedly Ruben Amorim’s preferred option, but he has joined Arsenal.

It was reported recently that Man Utd earmarked Ollie Watkins as a potential option, as Amorim wants Premier League-proven players. However, Aston Villa have made it clear that the player isn’t up for sale.

Sesko to Man Utd

So, Amorim’s side have now decided to go for Sesko. Newcastle United are also interested in him as they have identified him as the primary target to replace Alexander Isak, who is keen on joining Liverpool.

Now, on X, Jacobs says that Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Sesko after holding positive talks this week, with the player ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford even without European football.

Although Newcastle are still in talks with the player to sign him, the Magpies feel the player is more interested in joining the 20-time English champions.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for United as Leipzig want at least £65m plus add-ons to let him leave. Arsenal were also interested in signing him, but felt the price was too high, so they decided to go for Gyokeres.

Sesko is a 6ft 5in tall, highly talented player, and is excellent in the air. He has better ball striking power than any other player in the world. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.