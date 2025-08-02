Man Utd enter race to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin

Manchester United are in battle with Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to sign Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer, according to Fichajes.

Both clubs have been slugging it out in the transfer market for the signature of Benjamin Sesko, who has reportedly given his preference to join the Red Devils. It appears their transfer battle won’t end with the Slovenian forward, as both clubs are set to battle again for Lunin, who could leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of regular playing time.

United need an upgrade in the goalkeeping department and have been linked with several options, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, per reports. The latest to be linked to the club is Madrid’s Lunin, but it won’t be easy, as they’ll have to battle with the Magpies for his signature.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils have earmarked Lunin as a potential option to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

Amid Altay Bayindir’s possible departure, United’s head coach Ruben Amorim is evaluating several options to compete with Andre Onana, and the Ukrainian 6ft 2in shotstopper is viewed as a viable choice, as per the report.

However, the Spanish outlet claims that another round of transfer battles between United and Newcastle looks set as the Tyneside club have also expressed their interest in signing the Ukraine international.

Lunin would be an upgrade

Despite the interest from both clubs, Fichajes notes that Madrid are reluctant to allow the 26-year-old to depart the Spanish capital this summer, but the determination from both clubs could change their stance.

United need a goalkeeping upgrade despite currently having Onana, Bayındır—who is reportedly expected to depart—and Tom Heaton on the books. Onana has been prone to frequent, avoidable errors, often conceding preventable goals.

Consequently, United are pushing to secure a more reliable and top-tier goalkeeper that will not only compete for a place now but eventually become the club’s long-standing goalkeeper, and Lunin, at 26, fits the bill.

Despite not playing much due to the presence of Thibaut Courtois, the Ukrainian has proven to be reliable with consistent displays of match-winning, point-saving saves while also being efficient on the ball.

United will need to act swiftly to secure his transfer to prevent being trumped by Newcastle, as his £15m Transfermarkt valuation is very much within the Magpies’ reach.