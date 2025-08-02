Arsenal eyeing £55m transfer for Eberechi Eze



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are eyeing a discount to sign Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, who is keen on joining the club this summer.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window with six signings to date. They have already spent almost £200 million on new recruits, but there could be one more major signing.

It is an open secret that Arsenal are interested in landing Eze, and Jacobs claim that the club plan to sign him for less than his £68 million release clause.

As per the journalist, the Gunners believe they could secure a deal for £55 million, but they may have to be quick as Palace could close the door on Eze’s departure if Marc Guehi were to leave before him.

Guehi has entered the last year of his contract with the Eagles, and the south London outfit could be more inclined to sell the centre-back amid the ongoing interest from rivals Liverpool.

Top-class

Arsenal have completed three pre-season friendlies and their performance against Tottenham Hotspur this week was disappointing. The Gunners managed just one shot on target from 16 attempts.

Like always, the focus was on the right flank with Bukayo Saka trying to create chances. Gabriel Martinelli did not win a single duel on the opposite flank. His replacement in Leandro Trossard got injured after coming on.

Martinelli has impressed with his direct running over the years, but has tended to struggle in one-on-one duels. Trossard has fared slightly better with his trickery, but does not possess the pace to get behind defences.

Arsenal need a combination of the two. Eze would be a good solution for the club. The Englishman is primarily an attacking midfielder but has played on the left wing. He is a playmaker with a left-sided bias.

Eze won more than two dribbles per game last campaign and also impressed with his quick pace on the counter-attack. The Englishman accumulated 25 goal contributions last term. He would be a top-class acquisition for Arsenal.

The onus is now on the Gunners to speed up negotiations with Palace to find an amicable agreement. They can’t afford to delay their pursuit as Guehi’s exit to Liverpool or any other club, could close the door on Eze’s departure.