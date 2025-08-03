Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both expected to look for new number nines in the weeks that remain in this summer’s transfer window, as they look to put up better performances in the Premier League than they did last season.

While Dominic Solanke has done well for Spurs, he has no reliable competition, whereas for the Red Devils, neither Joshua Zirkzee nor Rasmus Hojlund have been able to live up to the billing, particularly in the previous campaign.

Le Parisien has reported that the Premier League giants are both keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Juventus.

He scored 12 goals and provided four assists in all competitions across the whole season, and while Juve are keen on permanently signing him, their offer is falling short of the £48 million PSG are seeking to part with the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Kolo Muani has been linked with transfers to England in the past but after a troubled tenure in Paris after a big-money swoop from the Bundesliga, he may soon be on his way to the Premier League as he bids to reignite his career.

Spurs likelier than United to sign Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur are the likelier side between themselves and Manchester United to sign Randal Kolo Muani given that Son Heung-min’s departure will free up a spot in their offensive department, in addition to a chunk of their wage liability.

Having said that, Man United are in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, who would be a more expensive but reliable option in comparison to Kolo Muani, who is looking to bounce back after a lean patch in the last couple of years.

Ruben Amorim would want to sign an in-form player and one who he can rely on, especially with a very limited transfer budget at hand. Therefore, Sesko seems like the most logical option for the Portuguese manager and the Red Devils.

Spurs, although keen, may also try to negotiate a more favourable price for Kolo Muani, who is likely to be the secondary choice behind Dominic Solanke, and in saying that, it remains to be seen what is the lowest Paris Saint-Germain are ready to accept.