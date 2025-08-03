Chelsea considering summer transfer for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari

Chelsea have officially announced Jorrel Hato’s signing from Ajax Amsterdam with the Dutchman becoming their first acquisition of the summer who is not a forward. Next up, they might also land RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

Quotidiano Sportivo has reported that Chelsea are also interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari, whose fantastic performances for the Belgian side have earned him links with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen too.

Jashari has a £35 million price tag and while Brugge have received some bids for the Swiss international, they are standing firm on their demands considering the defensive midfielder has a contract with them until June 2029.

Jashari aligns well with Chelsea’s project

Chelsea have looked to identify younger talents from Europe and South America in the last few years and have invested richly in them. It is a strategy that has worked well for them and is steadily paying its rewards.

With that said, Ardon Jashari is another great player who fits their long-term sporting strategy. The 23-year-old will likely be a lengthy contract and depending on the headcount in the Blues’ midfield, it will be decided whether or not he is loaned out.

The 23-year-old has been praised for his ability to dictate tempo from the deeper-lying areas in midfield. He is intelligent in possession and has an exceptional passing range, ball retention and positioning.

Should he manage to impress Enzo Maresca, he would be a handy back-up behind the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, whereas Enzo Fernandez would have the freedom to play higher up the pitch as opposed to being a defensive midfielder.

AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen will prove to be serious threats to Chelsea’s interest in Jashari, especially because they have much lesser competition and could offer him regular game time. Thus, it remains to be seen which club is his pick.