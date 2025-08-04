Man Utd looking ‘actively monitoring’ Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor

Manchester United have entered the race to sign highly-rated goalkeeper John Victor from Botafogo this summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Serious doubts have emerged regarding Andre Onana’s role as United’s main goalkeeper, with Ruben Amorim’s camp said to be actively exploring potential replacements. Though no formal steps have been taken towards his exit, United have continued to assess alternative options.

With Victor now emerging as a target, the upcoming season is expected to bring intense rivalry for the starting spot—something the club hopes will spark a significant rise in standards, as no one will want to lose their place.

The Brazilian shot-stopper produced a series of ‘phenomenal’ displays for Botafogo at the Club World Cup and is now being considered a strong rival to challenge Onana for the top spot between the posts.

According to Caughtoffside, the Red Devils are looking to bolster their goalkeeping ranks amid uncertainties surrounding Onana’s future and are now ‘actively monitoring’ Victor’s situation ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Brazilian has emerged as a key target for the club’s scouts, who have done background checks on his impressive performances at the Club World Cup, particularly against Paris Saint-Germain, as per the report.

Upgrade

While United are assessing a move for Victor internally, they face stern competition for his services, as the report adds that Premier League rivals West Ham United have submitted a £6m formal offer to Botafogo. At the same time, Everton have opened talks with his camp over a possible summer move.

In possession, Victor exhibits traits similar to Ederson, whose pinpoint distribution redefined how Manchester City build attacks from deep.

The 29-year-old possesses the ability to cut through entire midfield lines with a single incisive pass. His deliveries are drilled with purpose, not lofted, making them more difficult for opponents to intercept.

He could also solve one of United’s most pressing issues throughout last season, which was their vulnerability during dead-ball situations.

Much of this stemmed from Onana’s lack of assertiveness in aerial contests—he regularly stayed glued to his goalmouth or misjudged crosses, causing disarray and encouraging sustained pressure.

Towering at 6ft 5in, he offers the kind of stature and authority United desperately need and would represent a significant improvement for the club without breaking the bank.