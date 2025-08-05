Liverpool preparing Guehi offer, not convinced about Konate



According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to make a fresh offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the final phase of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had a brilliant summer, and they have already made four major signings in Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool are actively interested in landing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but they could also sign a new centre-back before the transfer window formally closes.

Football Insider now claim that the Reds remain keen on securing Guehi as they look to shore up their central defensive options after the departure of Jarell Quansah.

Ibrahima Konate has been error prone in his career, and Liverpool are not entirely convinced with him. He could also leave with his contract expiring in June 2026.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez being the only other recognised senior centre-backs, a late move for Guehi could be on the cards.

Premier League experience

Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the English top flight. He has played a big part at Palace and recently helped them win the FA Cup against the odds versus Manchester City.

Despite this, he could be on the move this summer. His contract concludes in the summer of 2026 and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club at the beginning of the New Year.

Hence, Palace could be tempted to sanction his sale this summer rather than losing him on a Bosman move. The Reds are keeping a close eye and could make a late raid for the Chelsea graduate.

Gomez is the immediate deputy to Virgil van Dijk and Konate, but he has been injury-prone in his career. Manager Arne Slot would ideally want another quality centre-back to compete for places.

Guehi would be a perfect fit. He won an impressive 60% of his duels last season with 4.6 clearances, 4.3 recoveries and 1.8 tackles. The Englishman had a good passing accuracy of around 84%.

Liverpool presently value the defender at £40 million compared to Palace’s asking price of £50 million. We won’t be surprised if a middle ground is reached on the valuation to seal his transfer.