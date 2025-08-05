Man Utd to make bid for midfielder Gabriel Sara



According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Manchester United are lining up an offer for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The Red Devils have had a good transfer window, and they have already made a couple of high-profile acquisitions in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. A striker is the next priority for Man United, but they could also pursue a midfielder.

Takvim now claim that Man United are keen on landing the services of Sara from Galatasaray. They don’t mention what United will offer, but the Super Lig giants are looking for at least £35 million to contemplate his summer departure.

Unlikely deal

The 26-year-old signed for Galatasaray from Norwich City in the summer of 2024. He had a superb debut campaign with the Turkish champions, registering 2 goals and 10 assists in all competitions under manager Okan Buruk.

The midfielder could be eyeing a bigger challenge in his career and has been linked with a Premier League move throughout the summer. United are now mentioned as his suitors and they have been touted to make a formal offer.

However, we would be surprised if the Red Devils were to approach to sign the former Norwich man. Sara is a central midfielder by trade with an attacking intent. He likes to drive forward and can create and score goals for his club.

United don’t need such a profile in their squad this summer. They require someone who can provide control in the heart of the midfield and Sara is not known for that. He has a tireless work rate, but won only 3 duels per game last campaign.

He was also guilty of losing possession 14 times per outing with just 83% of his passes completed. United already have Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro, who have struggled with their ball control and possession play. Sara won’t be an upgrade.

If United are to pursue a new midfielder during the ongoing transfer window, they should sign someone such as Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand, who is well versed to the manager’s playing style and is a strong distributor from midfield.