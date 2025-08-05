Man Utd submit formal bid to sign Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have officially submitted a formal opening bid to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Sesko netted 21 goals across all competitions last season for Leipzig and has registered 39 goals alongside eight assists in 87 appearances since arriving from RB Salzburg in 2023.

Reports indicate that Leipzig have isolated Sesko from the first team due to the ongoing uncertainty, with the 22-year-old training separately on Tuesday.

A Premier League move this summer appears increasingly inevitable — but the identity of the club he lines up for remains one of the fiercest transfer contests of the window, with United now attempting to trump Newcastle to a deal.

According to Ornstein, the Red Devils have submitted a formal opening offer for the possible transfer of Sesko to Old Trafford this summer.

The offer is reported to be £65m plus £8m in add-ons, a bid that reflects United’s valuation of the player, who they believe is prioritising a move to the Theatre of Dreams ahead of St James’ Park, according to the report.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein claims that the club’s opening offer comes in light of Newcastle’s improved £69m bid to Leipzig after their initial £65m plus £4m opening was considered not enough.

Battle

Leipzig have not given their response to either club yet, according to the transfer expert, so it’ll be interesting to see if the bigger offer or Sesko’s preference will determine the winner of this month-long transfer saga.

Sesko would be a strong option to lead the line at United, especially given Rasmus Højlund’s inconsistent league displays last season, despite showing signs of progress during pre-season.

He could spearhead a completely revamped front three, with Matheus Cunha — brought in from Wolves — and Bryan Mbeumo — formerly of Brentford — completing a trio acquired for a reported combined £130m this summer.

As the focal point in attack, the 6ft 5in forward would benefit from a creative trio behind him.

Bruno Fernandes led the Premier League in chances created last season with 91, 10 of which resulted in goals. Mbeumo ranked fifth, fashioning 70 opportunities, while Cunha placed 15th, creating 57 chances — highlighting the service potential available to the Slovenian international if he decides to join Ruben Amorim’s army.

With both United and Newcastle having now submitted bids, the Red Devils will be hoping the player chooses them, should the transfer ultimately come down to his personal decision.