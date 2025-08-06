West Ham keen on signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea

West Ham United are plotting a move to sign Chelsea’s winger Raheem Sterling this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Sterling has returned to Chelsea following an underwhelming loan stint at Arsenal. Still, any hopes of a fresh start appear slim, as the winger is among nine players recently removed from the club’s official website, a clear indication that he is no longer in their plans.

West Ham are exploring attacking reinforcements, and Sterling has emerged as a potential target despite a tough few years. Since departing Manchester City in 2022, the 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact at both Chelsea and Arsenal, and a permanent exit now seems likely.

Graham Potter, who oversaw part of Sterling’s Chelsea spell, regularly spoke highly of the England international and is reportedly keen on reuniting with him at West Ham.

According to talkSPORT, the Hammers have set their sights on Sterling as a potential option to bolster their attack this summer.

In a boost to West Ham, talkSPORT adds that Sterling prefers remaining in London next season, but they’re not alone in the race.

Experience

The report adds that London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace, along with Serie A giants Juventus, have also expressed their interest in a possible swoop for the England international.

Potter and Sterling had a good spell during their time together at Stamford Bridge, where the winger contributed four goals and two assists in 20 appearances under the former Chelsea boss during his seven-month reign.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal, managing six goal involvements across 28 outings, though just two came in Premier League action.

Despite his recent struggles, the 30-year-old still possesses the quality to make a difference, particularly for a club like West Ham, which could benefit from his experience and flair in the final third.

A switch to a side with less intense scrutiny might help reignite Sterling’s form, and while his wages may present a stumbling block, a performance-based deal could make the move feasible. It’s undoubtedly a deal the Hammers should consider pursuing, as they’ll need the best possible quality and experience to clinch a top ten finish next season.

Sterling, who has played 396 Premier League games, is valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, but Chelsea are expected to demand more to sanction his departure.