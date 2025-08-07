Arsenal rivalling Inter Milan for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman

Arsenal have made six signings this summer with Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres joining over the course of the last few weeks.

It is the busiest the Gunners have been in the transfer market in recent years but they are not done yet as Mikel Arteta looks to acquire a left winger as well to bolster the quality of his offensive department.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has been heavily linked with the club but will be an expensive acquisition, so a cheaper alternative has been identified by Arsenal in Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, TEAMtalk has reported.

Lookman has officially asked to leave Atalanta this summer and has been the subject of interest from Inter Milan, and although the Nerazzurri have made an official bid, they have not managed to meet his £43 million valuation just yet.

Arsenal transfer could be on the cards

Ademola Lookman’s transfer to Arsenal is a realistic prospect if indeed the Londoners are willing to pay £43 million for his signing. The 27-year-old, who formerly played for Fulham, might also welcome a challenge at the Emirates Stadium.

With the Nigerian international already asking to leave Atalanta, the Serie A giants would clearly prefer selling him to an overseas club as opposed to Inter Milan, who are their domestic rivals, so Arsenal could possibly acquire Lookman for a slight discount too.

He scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions last season, and is one of the world’s most exciting wingers. He can isolate and take defenders on, and also does brilliantly to create chances and get into scoring positions in the box.

Given that Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have not been consistent sources of the goods in the final third, Lookman promises to be a significant upgrade and a signing that would boost Arsenal’s title chances by a long way for 2025/26.