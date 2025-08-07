Manchester United considering Ollie Watkins as Benjamin Sesko alternative

Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the player and made an offer to the Bundesliga outfit, although there is competition from Newcastle United.

Newcastle’s bid stands higher than Man United’s at the moment, whereas there is a feeling that the striker has agreed personal terms with Magpies as well but has yet to pick his choice.

United’s financial position is arguably not as strong as their competition’s and with that in mind, the Red Devils have shortlisted Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins as their alternative option if a deal for Sesko does not come to fruition, as per The Sun.

Watkins is ‘really keen’ on a move to Old Trafford this summer, the source has added, and it is believed that it would require an offer of only £40 million for Aston Villa to part ways with their chief marksman.

Watkins a solid alternative

Ollie Watkins is a great alternative to Benjamin Sesko. While he is significantly older than the Slovenian international, the Englishman has rich experience in the Premier League, which will hold him in good stead at Manchester United.

He would not require much time to settle in at Old Trafford due to his familiarity with the league and for just £40 million, he would be a good medium-term option for the next three or four years. Watkins would also come at a lower salary than Sesko.

That being said, Manchester United still have a realistic shot at signing Benjamin Sesko as the Leipzig star has an agreement on personal terms with them and their history, as well as allure could lead him to picking them over Newcastle United.

Admittedly, Newcastle are in the Champions League but with Ruben Amorim set to take over at Man United for his first full season with a revamped squad, there is every reason to think the Red Devils would have a far better season this time around.