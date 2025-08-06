Chelsea preparing bid to sign Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez this summer

Chelsea signed Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam last week and are firmly focused on signing a midfielder before the start of the Premier League campaign in 10 days’ time when Crystal Palace visit Stamford Bridge on matchday one.

RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons has been heavily linked with a transfer to London in recent weeks and while a deal for him could soon materialise, the Blues are interested in another fine young talent.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are lining up a bid worth £52 million for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. He scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last season, and is among the generation’s best La Masia graduates.

Manchester United have also been keen on signing Fermin Lopez but the Red Devils have failed to make an effort towards materialising their interest, so Chelsea could trump them to the Spaniard if they formally kickstart talks.

Chelsea set to be favourites for Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez has been an asset for Barcelona but with the Catalans looking to recover from a financial slump, they are expected to sanction the 22-year-old’s departure for the right sum, and Chelsea’s supposed offer of £52 million could do the trick.

The Blues will fancy their chances of signing the player over Manchester United, who remain keen on signing a midfielder but would prefer a deeper-lying profile as opposed to somebody who plays higher up the pitch.

Barca’s attacking midfielder has played as a central midfielder under Hansi Flick at times, but his attributes are best exploited in a more advanced role and on the wings, as opposed to in a role closer to the defensive third of the pitch.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the player himself is prepared to leave Barcelona as he has remained happy at the club, particularly for Chelsea, where the competition for places could continue to elude him of regular game time.