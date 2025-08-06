Man Utd express interest in signing Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Fiorentina’s highly rated centre-back Pietro Comuzzo this summer, according to Nicolò Schira.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Fiorentina’s academy and has asserted himself as a key player for I Viola since debuting for the first team as a substitute in the 3-1 win over Napoli in October 2023.

His performances also caught the eye of former Italy national team boss Luciano Spalletti, who gave the defender his first senior call-up, an indication of how highly-rated he is in Italy.

He featured in 44 games across all competitions last season and earned praise from his manager, Raffaele Palladino, who described him as an ‘extraordinary’ player.

Now, according to reputable Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, several clubs in the Premier League, including Man Utd, are ‘monitoring’ Comuzzo over a possible swoop this summer.

He adds that the Red Devils have now formally expressed interest in signing him to bolster their backline next season.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face stern competition from Premier League sides for his signature, according to Schira, who claims that Sunderland and Bournemouth have also set their sights on the Italian centre-back over a possible summer transfer.

Prospect

Having signed a new four-year contract extension with an option of another year, Fiorentina would like to keep Comuzzo at the Stadio Artemio Franchi unless they receive a viable offer around £34m, according to the report.

Last season, he ranked fourth for possession won among U20 centre-backs across Europe’s top five leagues (252), trailing only Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen (283) — now at Real Madrid — Udinese’s Saba Goglichidze (283), and Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera (303), who recently completed a move to Arsenal.

Despite the plethora of talents in Serie A, Comuzzo is also the only Italian in the current 100-man shortlist for the 2025 Golden Boy award, an indication of how highly he is regarded.

A move to the Premier League would be an alluring proposition for the youngster, who would savour the chance of playing for one of the biggest teams in England.

Manchester United now need to act swiftly to begin formal negotiations with Fiorentina for the centre-back, as he’s also of keen interest to several other clubs, which could potentially see his valuation rise higher than the current £34m.