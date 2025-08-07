Tottenham eye move to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to hijack Chelsea’s deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites have already reinforced the frontline by purchasing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United. However, with Son Heung-min set to leave, Spurs are willing to buy a new left-winger.

On TBR Football, Bailey states that Tottenham have identified Garnacho as a serious option. Manchester United are ready to cash-in on him as Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to keep him.

The player’s preference is to continue in the Premier League, and Chelsea are also interested in him. The Blues have been working on this deal since January, but Spurs are prepared to accelerate efforts to hijack the deal.

Aston Villa are in this race as well, and the player would be open to moving to Villa Park to work with Unai Emery. Therefore, the 21-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors.

The Argentinian is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Old Trafford club won’t let him leave for cheap.

Battle

Garnacho is a left winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is a hardworking player and is quick across the ground.

However, the forward is still a raw talent, and his decision-making in front of the goal needs improving to reach the highest level. In 58 appearances in all competitions, he scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists last campaign.

The scrutiny for a player at Man Utd is very high, which can make young players feel excessive pressure to perform at Old Trafford, hindering their development. Consequently, many talented players who have joined United in recent years have struggled to flourish.

Therefore, a different environment might be ideal for Garnacho to develop and reach his full potential, as he is clearly a highly talented player.

Garnacho could be a very good acquisition for Chelsea, Tottenham, or Aston Villa should any of those clubs buy him. It is going to be interesting to see who eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.