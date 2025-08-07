Chelsea
Chelsea join Liverpool and Tottenham in race for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes
With just over a week to go until the Premier League gets underway and three until the transfer window slams shut, the English clubs are applying the finishing touches to their squads after a long and in some cases, productive summer.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were amongst the league’s busiest clubs over the last couple of months, but they are not done yet as the Blues are prepared to rival the Reds and their crosstown rivals to another new signing.
Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who could leave the club in the days that remain in the transfer window having fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso.
In saying that, Jacobs has acknowledged that the Londoners might fall short of Liverpool in a potential race for his signing, whereas Spurs are very possibly a club that the Brazilian international does not consider joining altogether.
Chelsea move unlikely for Rodrygo
Rodrygo Goes would be an asset to the Premier League but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would indeed go for him off the back of his £70 million price tag coupled with a number of offensive additions that they have already made of late.
Should the Real Madrid star land up in the Premier League, it is hard to look past Liverpool as his next potential destination and all the chips are slowly aligning in favour of the player heading to Anfield.
With Benjamin Sesko headed to Manchester United, Newcastle United would make Alexander Isak’s exit and even more difficult proposition for the Reds, who are in a very sought-after place as far as money and Profitability & Sustainability Rules are in mind.
Given that Darwin Nunez is also on his way to Saudi Arabia and Luis Diaz has joined Bayern Munich, Rodrygo Goes is the most obvious signing Liverpool could make to complete their offensive trident.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 23 mins ago
Chelsea join Liverpool and Tottenham in race for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes
With just over a week to go until the Premier League gets underway and...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 53 mins ago
Man Utd battling with PL rivals to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester United are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals over a deal to sign...
-
Liverpool/ 1 hour ago
Liverpool preparing ‘concrete offer’ to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola
Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 3 hours ago
Man Utd agree deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig
Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to sign RB Leipzig’s centre-forward Benjamin...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 hours ago
Man Utd ‘make contact’ to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba
Manchester United have ‘made contact’ over the possible transfer of Brighton and Hove Albion defensive...