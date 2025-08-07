Chelsea join Liverpool and Tottenham in race for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes

With just over a week to go until the Premier League gets underway and three until the transfer window slams shut, the English clubs are applying the finishing touches to their squads after a long and in some cases, productive summer.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were amongst the league’s busiest clubs over the last couple of months, but they are not done yet as the Blues are prepared to rival the Reds and their crosstown rivals to another new signing.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who could leave the club in the days that remain in the transfer window having fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso.

In saying that, Jacobs has acknowledged that the Londoners might fall short of Liverpool in a potential race for his signing, whereas Spurs are very possibly a club that the Brazilian international does not consider joining altogether.

Chelsea move unlikely for Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes would be an asset to the Premier League but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would indeed go for him off the back of his £70 million price tag coupled with a number of offensive additions that they have already made of late.

Should the Real Madrid star land up in the Premier League, it is hard to look past Liverpool as his next potential destination and all the chips are slowly aligning in favour of the player heading to Anfield.

With Benjamin Sesko headed to Manchester United, Newcastle United would make Alexander Isak’s exit and even more difficult proposition for the Reds, who are in a very sought-after place as far as money and Profitability & Sustainability Rules are in mind.

Given that Darwin Nunez is also on his way to Saudi Arabia and Luis Diaz has joined Bayern Munich, Rodrygo Goes is the most obvious signing Liverpool could make to complete their offensive trident.