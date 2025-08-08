Liverpool eyeing swoop for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer

Liverpool have made four signings this summer with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez joining over the last couple of months. The Premier League champions, however, are not done with business in the transfer window yet.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains a top target after expressing his desire to leave the Magpies, whereas the Reds also have an eye on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who could be a suitable alternative to the Swedish international.

In addition to another attacker, Liverpool are also interested in signing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to GiveMeSport, as Arne Slot looks to improve his depth in the middle of park.

Douglas Luiz is expected to leave Juventus this summer after failing to adapt to life in Serie A just one year since joining from Aston Villa. The Bianconeri will be prepared to part ways with the Brazilian for £34 million, as per the source.

Luiz transfer an easy deal to execute

Liverpool will not face much trouble in bringing Douglas Luiz to Anfield. His £34 million asking price is well within their reach, and personal terms won’t be much of an issue considering that the player is keen on returning to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old would provide Arne Slot with an extra option to employ in a deeper-lying midfield position after Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch played extensively last season as a result of a lack of depth in their roles.

Considering Harvey Elliott might be on his way to pursue regular game time elsewhere, Douglas Luiz’s signing will be a vital acquisition and his track record of performing in the Premier League for Aston Villa would help him settle quickly at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham had also shown an interest in the player earlier on, so Liverpool might face some competition for his services but a very attractive sporting project could help them win the race for the Juventus star.