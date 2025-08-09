Man Utd showing strong interest in Nico Paz



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are showing a keen interest alongside Tottenham Hotspur in signing Como midfielder Nico Paz this summer.

The Red Devils have largely focused on bolstering the attacking department during the summer transfer window and they have signed Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo while Benjamin Sesko is guaranteed to join in the next few days.

Man United are likely to extend their spending spree, and Caught Offside claim that the Mancunian giants are desperate to sign Nico Paz. Tottenham are also firm admirers of the highly-rated midfielder, who was previously at Real Madrid.

United and Spurs are ‘desperate’ to sign the 20-year-old playmaker, but Madrid have a low buy-back clause at their disposal. Como value the midfielder at £61 million and would ideally like to negotiate a new contract to remove his clauses.

Big talent

The Argentine signed for Como from Los Blancos last summer and had a solid debut campaign with 6 goals and 9 assists from 35 Serie A appearances. Aside from his goal contributions, he also won an average of 5 duels alongside 3 recoveries.

The 20-year-old was also brilliant with his dribbling skills, winning more than 2 take-ons. Paz looks a big talent for the future and it is unsurprising that United and Spurs are hot on the trail of him. The big question is whether the former can afford him.

United have already spent more than £210 million to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Benjamin Sesko. A new midfielder could be the next priority, but the focus could be on a defensive recruit rather than a creative outlet.

The Mancunian giants have struggled for ball control in the centre of the park for the past few seasons. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is also on their radar, and he could be a priority target over Paz based on their current needs.

Hence, Spurs could have an upper hand over United in the race for Paz with Champions League football at their disposal too. Madrid could still act as a huge stumbling block by triggering the buy-back clause for their graduate this summer.