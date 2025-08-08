Chelsea looking to sign Ronald Araujo suffers Levi Colwill ACL rupture

With less than two weeks to go until the new Premier League campaign gets underway, Chelsea have been rocked by an ACL injury to Levi Colwill, who will miss the majority of the season after undergoing surgery.

Colwill played 35 times in the Premier League for the Blues last season and was one of the first names on team sheet for Enzo Maresca, so his loss is huge, especially with Chelsea adding only Jorrel Hato for their defensive department this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea don’t plan on signing a replacement but Fichajes has reported otherwise with the Club World Cup victors thought to be interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

He had been linked with departing the Catalan giants since a reasonable amount of time, and it is believed that Barca would be willing to get rid of the Uruguayan international for a transfer fee of £40 million this summer.

Araujo transfer a tough proposition

Levi Colwill’s injury could not have come at a worse time for Chelsea. Not only has he been a key part of their starting eleven, but with the leagues across Europe set to commence next weekend, very few clubs will let go of their important players right now.

It is no different for Barcelona and Ronald Araujo. In spite of the club being open to parting company with the central defender earlier on, a transfer looks very difficult at this stage, more so because Inigo Martinez has also left Barca and signed for Al-Nassr.

Araujo might have a more important role to play under Hansi Flick and could regain his status as a very crucial player in the Barcelona team, next to Pau Cubarsi in the heart of the back four.

Chelsea will be forced to look for alternatives if they are to sign a centre back this summer or depending on Colwill’s recovery and performances of their existing defenders for the first half of the campaign, it might be best to revisit the situation in January.