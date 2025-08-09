Arsenal could make £44m offer to sign Ademola Lookman



According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Arsenal could hijack Inter Milan’s pursuit of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have had a good summer with six signings. They have added quality to their frontline with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, and could make more additions to the attacking department before the transfer window closes.

A left winger appears a priority for the London heavyweights, and Corriere della Sera claim that the Gunners could capitalise on Inter’s indecision to secure the services of Lookman from Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri’s latest offer of £39 million including add-ons has been turned down by Atalanta. Arsenal could now test the Italian club’s resolve with a package of around £44 million this month.

Top-class

Lookman has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Italian top-flight. He netted 20 goals and registered a further 7 assists for Atalanta last season as they qualified for the Champions League once more.

The former Everton man has decided to secure a bigger challenge away from Bergamo, but Atalanta want a higher fee than what Inter have proposed for Lookman despite the attacker handing in a transfer request.

Inter are yet to come up with a renewed proposal for the Nigerian star and Arsenal could capitalise on the situation, given they have yet to recruit a specialist left-sided winger ahead of the new league campaign.

Madueke, who is primarily a right winger, can play on the left too, but he has barely had any success at club level. He could develop at the Gunners, but Arsenal ideally need a tried-and-tested option for the role.

Lookman would provide exactly that. The 27-year-old can play anywhere in the frontline, but he has a slight bias for the left wing. He tends to cut inside from the left flank even when he operates as a 2nd striker.

He should provide the Gunners with more creativity and cutting edge from the left wing. He possesses plenty of pace like Gabriel Martinelli, but can also create chances with his quick dribbling and clever distribution.

Leandro Trossard has been good with his dribbling and chance creation, but has lacked sufficient top speed on the counter-attack. Lookman would provide all of those attributes and would be a fine signing for Arsenal.