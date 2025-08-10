[Photos] Benjamin Sesko all smiles after signing for Man Utd

On Saturday, Manchester United completed the permanent signing of Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on a contract until June 2030, the club has confirmed on manutd.com.

Despite Premier League rivals Newcastle United reportedly submitting bigger transfer fees as well as wages, the 22-year-old gave his priority to the Red Devils, and a deal has now been completed for a £73.7m total package.

He becomes the Red Devils’ third forward signing following the signings of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and with Šeško now joining, Man Utd could soon field a potent attacking trio, supported by Bruno Fernandes in the playmaker role.

Last season, the Slovenian netted 21 times and set up six more in all competitions, the most of any U21 player across Europe’s top five leagues.

Ruben Amorim will relish the chance of having a prolific goalscorer heading into the new season, as United have now confirmed on their website that Sesko has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract.

‘Very Special’

Speaking about his transfer to United, Sesko told club media he ‘cannot wait’ to work with Amorim and his teammates.

‘The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future, he said. ‘When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon. ‘From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions. ‘I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.’

Last season, United netted only 44 Premier League goals, the second fewest among the 17 teams outside the relegation zone, with only Everton (42) netting fewer. Following their goalscoring woes, it’s hardly surprising that the club has splurged the cash on attacking reinforcements in what could become a new look and revamped attacking lineup at Old Trafford next season.

Sesko looks tailor-made to end the club’s goalscoring woes and will hope to extend his consistent goalscoring form to the Premier League.

The striker was all smiles after completing his move as he posed in his new Manchester United kit. Check out some snaps below: