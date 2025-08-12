Liverpool agree terms to sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles were a struggling team under Roy Hodgson’s guidance, but they have become a completely rejuvenated side since the arrival of Oliver Glasner as the manager.

The south London club won the FA Cup by overcoming the challenge of Manchester City last term and have won the Community Shield by defeating Liverpool.

As a result of their recent eye-catching displays, a few of their key players have attracted the attention of the upper echelon of Premier League clubs.

Eberechi Eze has been the talismanic figure for Crystal Palace in recent years, and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly keen on purchasing him.

On the other hand, Newcastle United previously attempted to sign Guehi last summer, but the Eagles thwarted their approach and managed to keep hold of him.

However, considering his existing deal will expire next summer, the 25-year-old’s future is uncertain at Selhurst Park. Football Insider state that the Eagles are keen on cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Guehi to Liverpool

Despite failing to buy Guehi last time, Newcastle haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him. Now, on The Athletic, David Ornstein states that Liverpool are also interested in him and have stepped up their efforts to sign him by opening formal talks with Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Romano claims that Liverpool have already agreed on personal terms with Guehi and have been in talks with the Eagles to seal the deal for a fee of around £35m, with the move expected to be finalised soon.

Liverpool have struggled with defensive issues during the pre-season and the Community Shield game. Moreover, they lack numbers in the centre-back position as Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the only two available options following Jarell Quansah’s departure, with Joe Gomez continuing to struggle with fitness problems.

Guehi is a Premier League-proven player and has also established himself as a key player for the England national team. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.