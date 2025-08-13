Man Utd battling Liverpool & Tottenham to sign Adam Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly in a fierce competition with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per the Daily Mail.

Having revamped the attacking department, the Red Devils are prioritising strengthening the midfield before the end of this transfer window.

It has widely been reported that Brighton star Carlos Baleba is their priority target, and they have held talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

Although the Cameroonian is open to a move to Old Trafford, agreeing on a deal in principle with the Seagulls would be extremely difficult. Therefore, perhaps, they have identified Wharton as an alternative option.

The Daily Mail report that United are interested in the 21-year-old and sent scouts to watch him in action last term. They have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Having moved to Selhurst Park last year, Wharton, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Eagles are set to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Battle

Apart from Man Utd, Liverpool have also kept a close eye on the youngster, while Tottenham are keen on him and previously enquired about the details of signing him. Moreover, Wharton’s recent eye-catching performances have also attracted the attention of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Liverpool tried to reinforce the midfield department last summer, but following Ryan Gravenberch’s impressive performances last term, they haven’t attempted to sign a new midfielder yet. But it appears Slot still wants to strengthen this area.

On the other hand, Tottenham have recently bolstered the engine room by signing João Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a loan deal, plus there is an option to make the move permanent next summer. However, with Yves Bissouma’s future looking uncertain at the club, they are seemingly planning to buy a new midfielder.

Wharton is a technically gifted player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. Therefore, the Englishman could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should any of those clubs purchase him.