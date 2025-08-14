Chelsea and Tottenham enquire about Manchester City star Rico Lewis

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both rebuilt their squads well in the summer and are looking to apply the finishing touches to their respective sides before the end of the transfer window in less than three weeks from now.

Manchester City News has reported that Man City star Rico Lewis is on their wish-list with the London duo both making enquiries over a possible deal to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Lewis has been one of City’s most exciting academy graduates in recent times. He can play on both sides of the backline as a full-back, as a defensive midfielder as well as a right midfielder, so his versatility particularly stands out.

He also has an excellent passing range, is intelligent with the ball at his feet and positions himself very well when defending in one-on-one situations. All in all, he would be a solid signing for Chelsea or Spurs, more so given his £35 million valuation.

Chelsea or Spurs switch not on the cards for Lewis

Though Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in Rico Lewis, the young Englishman is closing in on a contract renewal with Manchester City, which would all but end any rival interest in his services.

City have made the mistake of letting bright young talents leave for domestic opponents in recent years but are unlikely to do the same with Rico Lewis, who has already become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the club.

He played 44 times in all competitions last season, and has also been a member of City’s triumphant Champions League and Premier League squads, which is a testament to how highly he is regarded at the Etihad Stadium.

All signs point towards the 20-year-old firmly staying put at Manchester City and a seemingly imminent contract renewal would answer the doubts regarding his links with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.