Liverpool could sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi in swap deal

Liverpool could reportedly sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in a swap deal, as per The Sun.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Chelsea back in 2021, the 25-year-old has displayed impressive performances in the Premier League over the last few years.

As a result, he has placed himself on the radar of several big English clubs. The Reds registered their interest in him last summer but never made a concrete approach.

Newcastle United made a formal move to secure his service ahead of last season, but Crystal Palace refused to let him leave. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, tried to buy him last winter, but Oliver Glasner didn’t want to part ways with him in mid-season.

They enjoyed the benefit of keeping hold of him as they won the FA Cup last season and lifted the Community Shield last weekend.

Now, The Sun claim that Guehi has entered the final year of his current contract and the south London club are ready to cash-in on him this summer, in fear of losing him for free next year.

Liverpool remain keen on purchasing the Englishman and are looking to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation. They want to seal the deal for a fee of around £35m.

Guehi to Liverpool

During the talk with Liverpool about Guehi, Crystal Palace have asked about the details of signing Harvey Elliott, who is viewed as a potential option to replace Eberechi Eze. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are looking to secure his services.

Liverpool want £40m for the youngster, so they might sign Guehi by including Elliott in a part-exchange deal. It could be regarded as a ‘win-win’ situation for both clubs.

The 22-year-old played as a rotational option under Jurgen Klopp but struggled to find regular game time under Slot last term. Therefore, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this window.

Liverpool need to add depth to the centre-back position as Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the only two senior options they currently have, with Giovanni Leoni set to join from Parma. But he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Guehi has proven his worth in the Premier League and has also established himself as a key player for the England national team. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.