Man Utd eye move to sign Lucien Agoume as Baleba alternative

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume as an alternative option to Carlos Baleba, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After overhauling the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, the Red Devils are prioritising signing a new midfielder.

Fichajes state that Ruben Amorim’s side have identified Baleba as the primary target, but Brighton want around £115m to let him leave.

United have already spent around £200m and are planning to buy a new goalkeeper alongside a midfielder. So, they have abandoned their plan of signing Baleba.

Therefore, they have also shortlisted cheaper alternative options to Baleba. Mikel Jauregizer, Javi Guerra, Angelo Stiller, Lamine Camara, and Morten Hjulmand are in it, but Agoume is also on United’s radar.

Amorim wants an athletic midfielder, and Agoume possesses the necessary attributes to play in the Portuguese boss’s system. The Frenchman is 6ft 2in tall, quick across the ground, is good in the air, comfortable with possession under pressure, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 with the Andalusian side. Therefore, he would be a significantly cheaper option for Man Utd than Baleba.

Agoume to Man Utd

Although Sevilla endured a dire campaign last term, Agoume showcased glimpses of his qualities. Following that, he was selected to play for the France national team in the U21 European Championship this summer.

Agoume is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd. However, the midfielder is likely to take time to settle down with the physicality of the Premier League should he eventually move to Old Trafford this summer.

Camara is also a talented player and an all-around midfielder like Baleba and Agoume. He is dynamic, excellent in defensive contributions, plus is also comfortable with possession and can build the play from deep.

It is going to be interesting to see who Man Utd eventually opt to sign to strengthen the midfield department before the end of this transfer window. Meanwhile, Man Utd will start the new Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday.