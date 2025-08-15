Manchester United identify Quinten Timber as Carlos Baleba alternative

Manchester United get their Premier League campaign up and running in less than 48 hours from now with Arsenal due to visit Old Trafford on matchday one of 2025/26 on Sunday.

In spite of all his new signings being ready to feature, Ruben Amorim is looking to upgrade his squad in the couple of weeks that remain in the ongoing transfer window with a midfielder expected to be his priority.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba was a priority in the last few days until the Seagulls informed the Red Devils that the Cameroonian international is not for sale, thereby prompting them to identify an alternative.

Football Transfers has reported that Feyenoord star Quinten Timber is next on United’s wish-list with the 24-year-old viewed as a ‘better tactical fit’ in Amorim’s setup as well.

Timber swoop possible this summer

Quinten Timber’s valuation on Transfermarkt sits at roughly £26 million, a fee that Manchester United can afford. With the player in the last year of his contract at Feyenoord, a transfer is very much possible in the next fortnight.

The Timber family already has Jurrien Timber, Quinten’s twin brother, featuring for Arsenal in the Premier League, so England will definitely be viewed as a very ideal prospective destination by the midfielder’s entourage.

He has a strong physical presence and tactical awareness in midfield, particularly succeeding in a double pivot, which will be vital for Man United if he plays beside Casemiro, thus allowing Bruno Fernandes with the freedom to play higher up the pitch.

The Dutchman’s passing range is also decent and his dribbling ability makes him an ideal box-to-box midfielder, a profile which would significantly benefit Amorim’s attempt at play direct, route one football after winning possession in the team’s own half.

It will be interesting to see how much Feyenoord are expecting for Timber, but considering Manchester United’s need for a midfielder coupled with their target’s contractual situation, all things point towards a deal falling in place.