Sesko starts as Amorim makes four changes: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United get the Premier League campaign underway on a difficult note as last season’s runner-ups Arsenal visit Old Trafford on matchday one tomorrow.

The Red Devils are heading into their first full campaign under Ruben Amorim and after rebuilding their attacking department over the summer, there will be a strong onus on the team to do exponentially better than they did last season.

That said, here is a look at their potential starting eleven against the Gunners.

Goalkeeper – Altay Bayindir played in Manchester United’s last friendly against Fiorentina but could be replaced in goal by Andre Onana given that the African star has recovered from his injury ahead of schedule.

Defenders – From the three-man backline that played the last outing, Ayden Heaven will be expected to make way for Matthijs de Ligt with the former Bayern Munich centre back likely to be partnering with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro. Lisandro Martinez is out of contention for the match, Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Dalot at wing back, Sesko as the striker

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro played in a double pivot against Fiorentina, and they could be deployed as the central midfielders once again with Ruben Amorim lacking quality options in the position. It will be interesting to see how the former’s offensive responsibilities impact the team’s defensive structure against Arsenal.

Amad Diallo was the right wing-back in the previous match but he could be replaced by Diogo Dalot this weekend, whereas Patrick Dorgu, Manchester United’s first signing under Ruben Amorim, might be used on the left side of the middle four.

Forwards – Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha have already played vital pre-season minutes for Manchester United, and they could be handed the nod from the word go tomorrow on the right and left wings, respectively. Benjamin Sesko, who joined in a £74 million deal from RB Leipzig, is also ready to go and could lead the line against a team that was heavily linked with him for several months.

This is how the Red Devils may look on paper.