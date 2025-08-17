Arsenal keen on signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Dutchman came into the spotlight after displaying impressive performances with Ajax Amsterdam. Having been attracted by him, the Blaugrana decided to spend big to secure his service back in 2019.

Initially, the 28-year-old struggled to flourish in his career at Camp Nou, and the Catalan giants were even prepared to cash-in on him a few years ago. However, the player eventually decided to stay, and after recovering from an ankle injury, he has established himself as an integral part of Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

He guided Barcelona to win the domestic treble last term and helped them reach the semi-final of the Champions League. Now, the former Ajax star has entered the final year of his current contract, so speculation surrounding his future has started emerging.

Fichajes state that Barcelona are willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term. However, for that to happen, the midfielder will have to take a pay cut, so there is no guarantee that an agreement can be reached between the two parties.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sees De Jong as the ‘perfect’ option to play in his system; therefore, the North London club are keen on luring him to the Emirates Stadium as a free agent next year.

De Jong to Arsenal

If the player doesn’t sign an extension with Barcelona before the winter window, he would be able to agree to a pre-contract deal with a foreign club like Arsenal.

De Jong likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable as a lone No.6. Additionally, he can provide cover in the centre-back and box-to-box role if needed.

The Netherlands international is a top-class player and possesses the necessary qualities to play for any top team in the world. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal should they purchase him.

Following Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s departure, Arsenal have revamped the engine room by signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Moreover, they already have Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.

So, Arsenal are well-resourced in the engine room, but they don’t want to give up on an opportunity like this to sign a player of De Jong’s qualities for free.