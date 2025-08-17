Gyokeres debuts and Lewis-Skelly returns: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Manchester United

Arsenal are on the road in their opening fixture of the 2025/26 Premier League season as they face Manchester United at Old Trafford at 16:30 today in an attempt to get the campaign up and running by claiming all three points.

The Gunners have won on only one out of their last trips to United’s turf in the league, although after rebuilding the side over the summer, Mikel Arteta will be confident that his squad can get the job done this time around.

Here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – David Raya started in Arsenal’s last match against Athletic Bilbao and could continue to play in goal today.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes is fully fit after missing the backend of last season due to an injury. He could start alongside William Saliba in the heart of the back four. Jurrien Timber is expected to continue at right back too and the team’s only change in defence could come at left back with Myles Lewis-Skelly possible replacing Riccardo Calafiori.

Gyokeres set for his debut

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi has featured extensively for Arsenal in pre-season but the Spaniard could mark his official debut for the club against Manchester United as the defensive midfielder. Declan Rice will likely be employed on the left side of the engine room, while Martin Odegaard could also feature from the word go on the right.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s most reliable big-game players and all eyes will be on him to have an impact at Old Trafford. The Englishman is strongly expected to play on the right wing, and while Arsenal continue to probe for a left winger in the transfer market, Gabriel Martinelli could retain his team on the flank for the time being.

Viktor Gyokeres started and scored against Athletic Bilbao last weekend, and will be expected to lead the Arsenal attack following a £55 million transfer from Sporting Lisbon earlier in the transfer window.

Here is a look at how the Gunners may feature on paper.