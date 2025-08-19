Man Utd urged to sign PSG outcast Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged his former club to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Following David de Gea’s departure a couple of years ago, the Red Devils revamped the goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The Cameroonian has been inconsistent over the last couple of years, and United fans have lost faith in him due to his tendency to make high-profile errors. Bayindir also looked shaky last term when he received opportunities to play.

With Onana not ready to play competitive football yet, having just returned from a hamstring problem, Ruben Amorim decided to start Bayindir in the opening Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday.

He looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, but made a bad error that led to Arsenal’s winning goal. Therefore, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd need a new world-class goalkeeper.

Now, Rooney states that Man Utd should go for Donnarumma as he is ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers in the world and is still just 26. Therefore, it would be a ‘crazy’ decision if they decide not to go for him.

Rooney said:

“I think with Donnarumma, he’s 26, he’s one of the best keepers in the world. It’d be crazy if Man Utd don’t go in for him.”

Donnarumma to Man Utd

Donnarumma enjoyed a stellar campaign last term and guided his team to win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. Overall, he helped his side win quadruple last campaign.

However, his contract will expire next summer, and Les Parisiens tried to tie him down to a fresh term, but an agreement couldn’t be found. Therefore, PSG have decided to sign Lucas Chevalier as the new goalkeeper. Enrique’s side are prepared to cash-in on Donnarumma this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Donnarumma, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, is 6ft 5in tall and is an excellent shot-stopper, but he can be inconsistent at times. Although he was excellent during the second half of last season, the Italian isn’t a flawless keeper and also has the tendency to make errors.

He isn’t the most commanding in the air despite having a giant stature. He isn’t comfortable catching crosses by coming out of his line and can be static in goal at times. Therefore, Man Utd need to evaluate properly before making any potential swoop to secure his service.