Chelsea considering transfer for Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea began 2024/25 with a goalless draw at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League with their offensive department faltering and failing to guide the team past a well-organised opposition.

Neither Joao Pedro nor Liam Delap, who have been generally good in recent weeks, were able to make an impact and that has immediately prompted Chelsea into considering another centre forward’s purchase.

Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha has emerged as a target for the Blues in the final fortnight of the transfer window, L’Equipe has reported, with a transfer viewed as an easy prospect given that the Ligue 1 side is also owned by the BlueCo consortium.

Emegha scored 14 goals and provided three assists in all competitions last season and at a height of six feet and four inches, he is the perfect target man to bring off the bench if indeed Chelsea are looking for that kind of a profile off the bench.

Chelsea must make room for Emegha first

Given that Emanuel Emegha would join Chelsea from another club owned by their owners, there will be no hard negotiations and it would essentially be a matter of passing cash from one hand into the other.

With that said, personal terms are also unlikely to be a major issue as Emegha would possibly receive a raise on his current contract, and might welcome a challenge in the Premier League under fairly familiar management.

In order to acquire him, however, Chelsea must get rid of players, not because they don’t have the finances to get a deal over the line but because there are more attackers in the team than Enzo Maresca can already accommodate.

Nicolas Jackson has been linked with departing the club, while Christopher Nkunku is also close to joining Bayern Munich, so once at least one of the surplus duo leaves, Chelsea could secure Emegha’s transfer from Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge.