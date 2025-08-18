Manchester United considering shock reunion with goalkeeper David De Gea

Manchester United lost their first match of the Premier League season to Arsenal with Riccardo Calafiori’s goal giving the Gunners a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in an outing that perhaps the Red Devils deserved more out of.

While offensively, they clearly fell short, their goalkeeping department remained a problem as Altay Bayindir did not replace Andre Onana with a decent display after the Cameroonian was dropped for the fixture.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a goalkeeper this summer and a reunion with David De Gea has emerged as a strong possibility, according to The Sun, with the Fiorentina goalkeeper having a release clause in his contract.

Fiorentina’s price tag for De Gea is not known yet, although the source adds that it is a ‘relatively small sum’, so the Red Devils might look to fancy their chances after the Spaniard’s impressive performances with the Serie A outfit.

De Gea an ideal short-term fix

David De Gea’s potential return to Manchester United would not only be a very emotional proposition for the club and the player, but it is arguably the most pragmatic solution for the Red Devils as far as the role in between the sticks is concerned.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a shot-stopper they have been linked with in recent weeks but with Manchester City stepping in for him, the Italian might prefer a switch to the Etihad Stadium instead given their financial strength and sporting project.

In De Gea, United would possibly be welcoming back a player who knows the club better than anybody else in the current squad and somebody, who is still going strong even at the age of 34, with experience as well as fitness playing a massive part.

Once the club’s finances are in a better position in a couple of years, they could look to sign a more long-term replacement for David De Gea, whose absence at Old Trafford is still felt in spite of a sizeable investment in Andre Onana as his successor.