Man Utd eye move to sign Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Eagles have been in excellent form under Oliver Glasner’s guidance in recent times, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield. As a result, a few of their star players have attracted the attention of several big Premier League teams.

Marc Guehi has entered the final year of his current contract, and Liverpool are said to be planning to secure his service before the deadline. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur previously expressed their interest in the Englishman, but the Reds are expected to win the race.

Eberechi Eze has established himself as a talismanic figure for the South London club, and Arsenal were mentioned as the most interested club in signing him over the last few weeks. However, Tottenham Hotspur have placed themselves as the favourites to buy him at the moment.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Man Utd are contemplating purchasing a new midfielder and initially attempted to buy Carlos Baleba from Brighton.

However, following the Seagulls’ decision to keep hold of him, Man Utd have started exploring alternative options and have identified Wharton as a serious target.

They even sent scouts to watch him in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the opening Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon before making a potential swoop over the coming days.

Wharton to Man Utd

Apart from Wharton, Man Utd are also interested in Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand. The Crystal Palace star is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Eagles are in no rush to sell him this summer.

Wharton is a technically gifted deep-lying player. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, it is not a surprise to see United have identified the 21-year-old as a target to strengthen the midfield.

However, Man Utd need an athletic midfielder to complement Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. Although Wharton is efficient in defensive contributions, he might not be the best suited to play alongside Mainoo or Fernandes.

Therefore, United could go for Wharton as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandes, but not as an option to play alongside him.