Man Utd remain keen on signing Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have started the new campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Still, fans remain optimistic as they see this team as much improved.

Ruben Amorim’s side looked strong physically and dominated the game. The new signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, were also sharp, but they eventually couldn’t manage to break down the Gunners’ resilient defence.

The goal that United conceded came from Altay Bayindir’s mistake. Andre Onana has just returned from a hamstring problem and hasn’t had much training in pre-season.

Therefore, Amorim opted to go with the Turkish international in goal, and although his overall performance was good, his one costly error sealed the fate of the match. So, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd should sign a new world-class goalkeeper before the end of this transfer window.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Man Utd are interested in Lammens and have been ‘monitoring’ his development for a long time.

Lammens to Man Utd

The 23-year-old is a ‘very talented’ player, and if United eventually opt to make a move for a new shot-stopper before the deadline, there is a ‘possibility’ that they could make a move for him, as they like him very much.

Romano said:

“A goalkeeper they still like, and I will still keep an eye on, is Senne Lammens, the goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp. Very talented goalkeeper. Belgian. May United have been monitoring him for a long time. I told you about this interest already in July, at the beginning of August, and this interest remains. “I think, if Man United decide from now to the end of the window to invest on a goalkeeper, Lammens is a goalkeeper they like. So it could be a possibility.”

The Belgian is valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, United might be able to secure his service for an affordable price should they make a move.

Lammens is 6ft 4in tall and comfortable playing out from the back. He also has an excellent record of saving penalties and is an efficient shot-stopper. In 40 league appearances for Royal Antwerp last term, he kept nine clean sheets with a 77% save rate.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they eventually manage to purchase him in this transfer window.