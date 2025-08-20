Liverpool ‘confident’ of completing Marc Guehi swoop

Liverpool are accelerating in talks to sign Crystal Palace’s centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Arne Slot has overseen a robust summer of business, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leonni to bolster the reigning Premier League champions.

Attention has now turned towards defensive additions, with Marc Guehi emerging as the latest target. The England centre-back, whose Palace contract runs down next summer, faces an unsettled future at Selhurst Park as negotiations intensify to push a transfer through.

According to Tavolieri, the Reds are in talks with Palace to reach an agreement and are ‘confident’ of completing the transfer of the England international this summer.

Writing on Sky Sport, the journalist adds that Guehi has also expressed his desire to depart Palace this summer to the club’s chairman, Steve Parish, and the Reds have now held talks in recent hours to finalise the deal.

While Palace will need to add a viable replacement before sanctioning his departure, the club have agreed to allow him to leave if Liverpool meet their £45m valuation.

Liverpool ‘confident’ of Guehi swoop

What distinguishes Guehi is his adaptability in tactical setups alongside his composure in possession.

He has shown reliability in both passing and dribbling with either foot, while also proving to be a confident carrier who progresses through pressure, bypasses markers, and pushes play higher up the pitch.

Though Palace boss Oliver Glasner has most often used him on the left side of a defensive trio, he frequently steps into the heart of the back line, particularly when initiating possession.

At Liverpool, when closing matches, Slot regularly turned to Wataru Endo to tighten the structure. In much the same way, Guehi’s calm box defending and reliability make him an ideal option for those exact scenarios.

While aerial dominance is not the most prominent part of his game, he has excelled in ground duels on the left side, using his frame effectively and showing confidence in tackling with either foot after pushing into the opponent’s half for Palace—qualities that would prove crucial when offering cover for Liverpool’s advanced full-backs.

Considering Van Dijk’s advancing age, Gomez’s fitness concerns, and Jarell Quansah’s departure, Liverpool would find enormous value in securing a defender of Guehi’s profile.