Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd set sights on Sevilla star Lucien Agoumé as Carlos Baleba alternative
Manchester United have earmarked Sevilla’s defensive midfielder Lucien Agoumé for a possible swoop this summer as an alternative to Carlos Baleba, according to Spanish outlet Orgullobiri.
While attacking reinforcements have drawn more attention, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko all being added, midfield remains an area Ruben Amorim would like to reinforce this summer.
The club have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba. Still, a move hasn’t been fruitful, possibly due to the Seagulls’ high valuation of the player as well as their unwillingness to sanction his departure this month.
Manchester United have now turned their attention to other targets, and Agoumé is now high on their list as they look to acquire him in a cut-price deal.
As per Orgullobiri, the Red Devils have set their sights on the Cameroonian-born France U21 international over a possible summer swoop to Old Trafford this summer.
Bargain
The Premier League giants view him as a ‘realistic target’, with his physical qualities and top-flight experience being seen as a perfect fit for the profile to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield ranks, according to the report.
With a contract at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium that runs until 2028, the Spanish outlet adds that Sevilla have set a £25m asking price for the 23-year-old, making him an attractive proposition for the Red Devils this summer.
The French midfielder has established himself as the driving force in Sevilla’s engine room, playing a decisive role in their survival battle last season.
After a subdued debut year at the Andalusian club, Agoumé secured a regular place in the XI throughout the 2024–25 campaign, starting 24 of his 35 league matches, and opened the present season impressively by registering a goal in a 3-2 defeat against Athletic Club on Sunday.
Considering his realistic valuation, it won’t be surprising if United intensifies their pursuit with an official approach over the coming days as the transfer deadline nears, though their immediate focus remains on generating funds through departures.
