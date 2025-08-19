Manchester United pondering over lucrative offer for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United will not be able to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion with the midfielder set to stay put with the Seagulls, although a transfer could be possible next summer.

With the Red Devils lacking depth and much quality in midfield, they are already looking for alternatives and as per Caught Offside, they are pondering over making a bid close to £69 million to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is currently recovering from an injury but even while he has been fit, he is a secondary option behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham.

United are hoping that the opportunity to play more regularly at Old Trafford alongside former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro would entice the Frenchman into considering their advances in the final couple of weeks of the ongoing transfer window.

Camavinga ideal target but unlikely to move

Eduardo Camavinga would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United. As far as experience is concerned, the 22-year-old has already won a handful of trophies at Real Madrid as a key member of their squad, including two Champions Leagues.

He is one of the world’s best players in the engine room with exceptional interception and tackling, dribbling and passing, with an ability to also play long balls and unlock defences very accurately.

The former Rennes star’s energy levels and stamina are off the charts too, with Carlo Ancelotti labelling him as a player with the ‘engine of a Ferrari’. That said, a switch to Old Trafford is an extremely unlikely prospect for Camavinga.

Although he is second fiddle at Real Madrid, he plays exponential minutes off the bench along with getting starts every now and then, and with a superb sporting project in front of him, he may want to continue his career in Spain.

Xabi Alonso may also not be prepared to let go of the midfielder as he has not got enough depth in midfield with Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham the only ones at his disposal besides Camavinga.

Real Madrid are in no need of money thanks to a sound financial situation and therefore, United’s approach for Camavinga is unlikely to bear any fruition at least in the ongoing transfer window.