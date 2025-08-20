Man Utd to receive chance to sign Marseille’s Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly set to receive an opportunity to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After revamping the attacking department early on this summer, the Red Devils have been focusing on trimming the squad size before making a potential late push to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Midfield is an area Ruben Amorim wants to bolster, and Carlos Baleba was mentioned as a key target. However, Brighton and Hove Albion have made it clear that they have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

Following that, United have been linked with a host of other names, with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume, and Sporting CP ace Morten Hjulmand being among them.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Marseille have decided to put Rabiot on the transfer market following a recent off-field issue, and alongside him, Jonathan Rowe has also been placed on the chopping block.

Therefore, Rabiot’s representatives are set to explore options for him to find a new club before the September 1st deadline, and Man Utd are going to receive a chance to buy him.

Rabiot to Man Utd

The Old Trafford club hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they were heavily linked with a move for him in the first summer of Erik ten Hag’s era.

But United eventually couldn’t manage to agree on a deal to secure his service. Now, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side make a concrete approach to sign him.

Marseille could demand up to £17m to let the experienced midfielder leave with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Rabiot is a talented player, but he has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons in every club thus far. After leaving PSG for free, he joined Juventus, but the Frenchman also left the Italian giants as a free agent last summer before joining Marseille.

Therefore, Man Utd might be better off exploring other options to strengthen the midfield department to avoid any unnecessary off-field issues.