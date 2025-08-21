Arsenal eyeing surprise deal for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers



According to The Sun, Arsenal are eyeing a dramatic late swoop for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers.

The Gunners have already added more quality and depth in the forward department with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke this summer, and there could be another addition after the injury setback for Kai Havertz.

The London giants have been monitoring Rogers for some time and could now step up their pursuit of the Englishman. Manager Mikel Arteta reportedly congratulated the attacker after his PFA Young Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Villa have sorted out their financial concerns after the £40 million transfer of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United and Leon Bailey’s loan move to Roma. They won’t entertain less than £80 million to part ways with Rogers.

Ambitious move

Rogers had a superb second year with the Villans. He accumulated 14 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. The 23-year-old primarily operated as an attacking midfielder, but also played on the right wing, left wing as well as upfront.

His ability to operate from four attacking positions could be the prime reason behind the Gunners’ pursuit. However, the price tag could be a roadblock for the Gunners, given they have already spent £200 million on six separate signings.

Arsenal could be reluctant to pay anywhere close to £80 million unless they can recoup funds from player sales. The likes of Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave soon.

Any move from the Gunners for Rogers could come prior to the deadline. The West Bromwich Albion graduate would be a top-class signing. He averaged nearly two dribbles per league game last season, winning four duels on average.

Rogers created 16 big chances in the top-flight which was the sixth highest. His versatility means that he would be assured regular minutes despite the fierce competition for places at Arsenal. Hence, convincing him may not be an issue.

It remains to be seen whether the club can recoup sufficient funds from outgoings in the next few days to make a late raid for Rogers. Arsenal appear focused on pursuing a forward with league experience over someone from abroad.