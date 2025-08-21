Tottenham in battle with Chelsea and West Ham for Barcelona star Marc Casado

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a new midfielder before the summer transfer window ends and according to Caught Offside, they are pondering over a switch to Barcelona youngster Marc Casado.

In addition to themselves, Chelsea and West Ham are also keen on the La Liga winner, who would be allowed to leave for close to £26 million as a result of Barca’s financial problems and their squad already having enough midfielders.

With Frenkie de Jong possibly penning a new contract and Marc Bernal returning from a year-long layoff due to a ruptured ACL, it comes as no surprise that Hansi Flick is willing to let Casado leave with the aim of also registering Gerard Martin.

Spurs have been linked with a number of deeper-lying midfielders in the transfer window and only signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich, but another great investment in a technically-astute La Masia graduate could be on the cards.

Spurs could be frontrunners for Casado

Marc Casado has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League in the last few weeks but with Tottenham Hotspur interested, they might fancy their chances of securing his transfer ahead of Chelsea and West Ham.

Chelsea are currently focused on signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, and might not have more room for a midfielder. Plus, Casado might continue to play lesser minutes should he join the Blues considering the depth they already have in midfield.

Enzo Maresca has almost exclusively used Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in a double pivot, while in their absence, Romeo Lavia has come in. Essentially, Casado would rank fourth in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, West Ham might be seen as too much of a step down in comparison to Barcelona, particularly considering their struggles under Graham Potter and the fact that they are not playing in any European competition.

Tottenham are arguably the best club for Casado to join given that Thomas Frank invests a great deal in younger players and would give the Barcelona star consistent minutes, while also fighting for silverware.

It will be interesting to see when Spurs are planning to make an official approach for Casado given that they had been busy trying to wrap up a transfer for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace over the last few days.